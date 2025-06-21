Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

