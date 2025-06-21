Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

