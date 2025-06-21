Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 8,524 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

