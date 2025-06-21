AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

