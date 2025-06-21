Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 99 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $350.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.