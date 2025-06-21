Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $286.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.78. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

