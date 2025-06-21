Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,094,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Shares of PM opened at $182.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

