Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,318 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh bought 9,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $283.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

