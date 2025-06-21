Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

