Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $211,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 84.7% in the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 115,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 22.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $205.06 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.52. The stock has a market cap of $573.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

