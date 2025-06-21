Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

