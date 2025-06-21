The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $350.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

