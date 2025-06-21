Riverwater Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

