Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,321 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 41.7% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 37.1% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:DHR opened at $196.23 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

