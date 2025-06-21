Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.5% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

