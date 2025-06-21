Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.57 and its 200 day moving average is $503.42. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

