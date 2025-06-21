Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,253 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $196.23 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.89 and its 200-day moving average is $209.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

