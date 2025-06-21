Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,323 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

