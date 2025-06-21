PFG Investments LLC Sells 841 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $238.91 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.15.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.