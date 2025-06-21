The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.