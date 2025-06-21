Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $576.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.