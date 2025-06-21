Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 17.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $479,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.80 and its 200-day moving average is $400.93. The stock has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

