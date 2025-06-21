Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,208 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.2%

TMO stock opened at $397.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

