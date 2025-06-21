Top Insurance Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 18th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, MakeMyTrip, and SoFi Technologies are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of publicly traded insurance companies that underwrite policies and invest the premiums they collect. Their performance and shareholder returns depend on underwriting results (premiums versus claims), investment income from the float, regulatory capital requirements, interest‐rate movements, and the frequency of catastrophic events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.55 on Wednesday, reaching $321.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,389,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,596,834. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $179.66 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.32. 7,093,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,459. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $279.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.76. 2,422,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,309. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.45.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

MMYT stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. 10,899,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,072. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 0.88. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 62,033,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,890,355. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.82.

