International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $280.67 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $170.41 and a twelve month high of $286.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

