Promising Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – June 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in producing and distributing capital goods, machinery, construction materials, and transportation equipment. Because these firms—spanning sectors such as aerospace, defense, engineering, and infrastructure services—rely heavily on business investment and industrial output, their stock performance is often viewed as a barometer of broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,774,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,382,609. Tesla has a 52 week low of $179.66 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.86, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.66.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $251.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,283,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,602,594. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.74.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.46. 8,752,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,765,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.41.

