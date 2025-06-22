Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) Insider Purchases £150.06 in Stock

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hickinbotham acquired 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £150.06 ($201.80).

Richard Hickinbotham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Richard Hickinbotham acquired 25,000 shares of Directa Plus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,689.62).

Shares of LON:DCTA opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Friday. Directa Plus Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

