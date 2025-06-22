Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £14,800 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Euan Marshall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £14,800 ($19,903.17).

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Euan Marshall acquired 6,000 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,020 ($25,578.27).

IntegraFin Price Performance

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 304.50 ($4.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 263 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 414 ($5.57). The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 313.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Research analysts expect that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IHP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 380 ($5.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

