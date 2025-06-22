HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 328.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,223 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of HIVE Digital Technologies worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

