Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Sells £42,000 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison sold 200,000 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,481.98).

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

ONDO stock opened at GBX 21.63 ($0.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a one year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.26.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

