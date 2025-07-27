Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Dillard’s worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dillard’s by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.2%

DDS opened at $499.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.56. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.24 and a twelve month high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

