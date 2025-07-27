Promising Biotech Stocks To Consider – July 26th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and AbbVie are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of products based on biological processes—such as drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic tools. Their performance often hinges on clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and scientific breakthroughs. As a result, these stocks can be more volatile than those in more mature industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,119. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.22.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,185. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.92.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.22. 3,786,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,288. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.70.

