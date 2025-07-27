Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,600 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 59,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 85.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEIS stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $145.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

