Royce & Associates LP Has $5.41 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,540 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 148.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. B. Riley started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Kelley III purchased 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,215.50. This represents a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

