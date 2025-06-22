WEN Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 25th (NASDAQ:WENNU)

WEN Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WENNU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 25th. WEN Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on May 16th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During WEN Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised WEN Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th.

Get WEN Acquisition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEN Acquisition

WEN Acquisition Stock Performance

WEN Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of WEN Acquisition stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. WEN Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 13, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.