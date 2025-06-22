WEN Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 25th (NASDAQ:WENNU)

WEN Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WENNU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 25th. WEN Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on May 16th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During WEN Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised WEN Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WEN Acquisition
WEN Acquisition Stock Performance
WEN Acquisition Company Profile
We are a blank check company incorporated on January 13, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WEN Acquisition
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for WEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.