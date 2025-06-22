Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$20.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AYA. Stifel Canada raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.53.

TSE AYA opened at C$12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$8.52 and a one year high of C$19.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.74 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,850.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $250,500. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

