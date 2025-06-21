Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $129.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

