Health In Tech, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HIT) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Health In Tech’s (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 23rd. Health In Tech had issued 2,300,000 shares in its IPO on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $9,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Health In Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Get Health In Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Health In Tech

Health In Tech Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Health In Tech stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Health In Tech has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Health In Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Health In Tech

(Get Free Report)

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health In Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health In Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.