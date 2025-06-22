Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.03. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 151,784 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Mazda Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,304.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

