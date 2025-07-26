Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,216,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,264,000 after acquiring an additional 182,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,577,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 520,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 1,853.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 326,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000.

NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

