15,363 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

