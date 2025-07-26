Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 185.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $9.20 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 413.32, a current ratio of 440.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $603.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.37). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -151.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.