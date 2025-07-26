Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after buying an additional 562,774 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after buying an additional 350,703 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

In other news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

