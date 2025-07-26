Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MPC opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

