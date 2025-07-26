Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WNS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNS. Wall Street Zen lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Baird R W lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barrington Research lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

