Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 25,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,017,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,321,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 29,442 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

