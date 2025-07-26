Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 902 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,885. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

