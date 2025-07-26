Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 617 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Trading Down 0.3%

RDWR opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDWR

Radware Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.