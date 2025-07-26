Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,398,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 408,422 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 107,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.61. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $295.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 216.24% and a negative return on equity of 594.07%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.