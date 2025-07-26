Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after acquiring an additional 487,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after acquiring an additional 269,925 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,591,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,930,000 after acquiring an additional 136,699 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

